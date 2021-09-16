Plair Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $2,421.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

