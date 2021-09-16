Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 262.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 275.6% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $159,782.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

