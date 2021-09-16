Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $393.58

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.58 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 420.20 ($5.49). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 416.60 ($5.44), with a volume of 864,556 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

