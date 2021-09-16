Plian Market Cap Reaches $8.52 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $41,746.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00061734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00141209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00801490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 863,198,839 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.