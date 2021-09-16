PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

