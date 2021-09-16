pNetwork (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.74 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00823850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046564 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,800,554 coins and its circulating supply is 33,047,215 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

