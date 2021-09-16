POA (POA) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $294,583.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,736,267 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
