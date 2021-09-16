Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,475.73

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,475.73 ($32.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,526 ($33.00). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,498 ($32.64), with a volume of 146,768 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,475.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

