Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25. Polaris has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.