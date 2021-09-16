Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PII traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $124.03. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,700. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

