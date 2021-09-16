Polis (POLIS) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $368.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001667 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.53 or 0.00985980 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

