Polkalokr (LKR) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $111,359.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00175219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.84 or 0.07407640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.08 or 0.99961927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00853012 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

