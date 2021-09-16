Polychain Monsters Price Hits $18.08 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $60.70 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $18.08 or 0.00037964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00143719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00824719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047632 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars.

