Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.29

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 4662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

