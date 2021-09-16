Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 94,121 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,837,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $6,776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at $3,392,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

