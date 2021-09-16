Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $18.59 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and $1.51 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00014231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00120855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00175335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.87 or 0.07382675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 0.99634155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00856243 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,722,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

