Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the August 15th total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CPOP opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. Pop Culture Group has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

