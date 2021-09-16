Populous (PPT) Price Tops $2.09 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $111.35 million and $3.15 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00142671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00816004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.