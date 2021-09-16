Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 390,243 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

