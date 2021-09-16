Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 81,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,685,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Porch Group by 107.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

