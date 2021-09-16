Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $628.22

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.22 ($8.21) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 19,860 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £95.80 million and a P/E ratio of -114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 628.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 630.67.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

