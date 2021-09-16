PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.90 million and $1,188.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,884.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.95 or 0.07486733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00389228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01336634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00552385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00328898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006408 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,727,300 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

