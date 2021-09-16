PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Counselling Inc.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for approximately 13.8% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. owned about 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after acquiring an additional 139,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 8,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,391. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

