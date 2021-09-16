Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the August 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 155,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,792. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

