PPG Industries (PPG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

9/9/2021 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

9/8/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $163.36 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PPG stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

