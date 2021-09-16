PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 5,115,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,760. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

