PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PRA Group worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

