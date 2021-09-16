Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Premier worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.