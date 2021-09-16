Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,427,000.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $61.75. 34,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,115. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

