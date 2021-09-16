Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Hayward makes up about 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $54,624,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HAYW traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 37,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.