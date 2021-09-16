Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 25,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,326,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

ATSG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.