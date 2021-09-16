Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 193,732 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of BGC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 87,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

