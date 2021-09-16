Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.27. 2,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.46 and its 200-day moving average is $174.05. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $1,699,481.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,510,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,136 shares of company stock worth $42,825,194. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

