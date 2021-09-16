Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 1.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of Plains GP worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 919,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

