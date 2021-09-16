Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises approximately 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Avaya worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avaya by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $19,848,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 61,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.