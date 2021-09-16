Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 171,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

