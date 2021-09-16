Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 1.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $116.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5,052.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,096.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,910.85. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,823.31 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

