Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,482 shares during the quarter. Ocwen Financial accounts for 2.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 2.72% of Ocwen Financial worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.64.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

