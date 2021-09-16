Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.28 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,358 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,431. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

