Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.57 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 94,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 15,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,509. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

