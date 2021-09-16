Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. EQT comprises approximately 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of EQT worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 286,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,281. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

