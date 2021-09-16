Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $661.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.39. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.46.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

