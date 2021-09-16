Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 814.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $649.06. 5,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,772. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $611.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

