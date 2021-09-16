Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 294,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 279,870 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,678. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

