Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 48,456 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. BOK Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of BOK Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,058. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

