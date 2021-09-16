Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,405 shares during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products makes up about 3.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 3.87% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth $4,295,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,354. The company has a market cap of $307.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

