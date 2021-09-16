Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,075 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $96,473,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $52,744,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $52,024,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of TPL traded down $19.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,488.42. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

