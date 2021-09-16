Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 447,500 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,500 shares during the period. Rattler Midstream makes up approximately 1.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.40% of Rattler Midstream worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

RTLR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.