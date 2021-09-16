Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,900 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. PROG comprises approximately 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of PROG worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PROG by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 243,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

