Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 8,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,326. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

